YouTuber PopularMMOs pleads guilty to assaulting police officer

PopularMMOs was arrested for assaulting a police officer but was given a minimal sentence compared to other possible outcomes of such a crime.

Court documents from Wednesday, November 20, revealed that YouTuber “PopularMMOs” pled guilty to assaulting a police officer. The content creator, whose real name is Patrick Julianelle, issued the assault in March earlier this year.

Julianelle initially pleaded not guilty, but documents report that he changed his plea for his “best interest.” The YouTuber accepted a 12-month probation agreement and will serve no jail time.

The 35-year-old will also have to write an apology letter to the officer he assaulted. Plus, he will have to donate $1,000 to the Police Memorial Fund, serve 100 hours of community service, and adhere to all probational terms.

The YouTuber’s consequences were light, considering the time served for defendants who assault a police officer is a minimum of two years. However, each state varies.

At this time of writing, Julianelle has not spoken about his probation or assault on a police officer.

PopularMMOs has previously been arrested

Julianelle, who resides in Jacksonville, Florida, has had previous run-ins with the law. In May 2021, the YouTuber was allegedly taken into custody. Records stated that he was arrested for allegations of domestic battery and causing bodily harm.

However, following the viral reports, Julianelle went online and said they were “false accusations.” His ex-girlfriend Jen also claimed that he had “never” laid a hand on her during their 10-year-long relationship.

Though he has over 17M subscribers on YouTube, the content creator, who joined the platform in 2012, has not shared a new video in over a year. His YouTube bio states that his channel is “your source for epic Minecraft.” Before going rogue, he made videos about Minecraft Mob Battles and Arena Battles, Epic Modded Let’s Plays, Mod Showcases, and Minecraft Mods Vs Maps.

Julianelle isn’t the only content creator to have recently faced legal woes, either. Johnny Somali, who has been live-streaming in South Korea since the beginning of November, referenced the North Korean Anthem online, leading to potential jail time. He was also banned from leaving the country until his actions had been fully investigated.