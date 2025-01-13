YouTuber PopularMMOs allegedly “on the run” as warrant out for arrest

YouTuber Patrick Julianelle, also known as PopularMMOs, is allegedly “on the run” as there has been a new update in the case after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer.

Back on November 20, 2024, Minecraft YouTuber PopularMMOs pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. Julianelle, who resides in Jacksonville, Florida, and has over 17 million subscribers, was given 12 months probation after the guilty plea.

The YouTuber, who donated $1000 to the police memorial fund and issued an apology to the officer, was also sentenced to 100 hours of community service.

However, on January 8, 2025, the Department of Corrections filed a violation report against Julianelle. Two days later, on January 10, a warrant was granted.

YouTuber PopularMMOs violated probation

As per court filings that have been posted on the r/YouTube subreddit, the warrant was granted amid a note of PopularMMOs failing to serve his sentence. This led viewers to suggest he is “on the run” from the police.

Failing to serve his sentence likely means that Julianelle failed to check in with a probation officer for the community sentence. This means that he could now end up in prison, should the police find him while under a warrant.

A bail bond for the warrant was also set at zero. This means that the YouTuber would be unable to spend money on his own bail after violating his probation period if brought in by police.

Reddit: r/YouTube There is a warrant out for PopularMMOs.

Julianelle has previously had other run-ins with the law. Back in 2021, he was taken into custody for alleged domestic battery and causing bodily harm.

The YouTuber called those “false accusations” and was never sentenced. The Duval County Sheriff’s Office did confirm that an arrest took place at the time.

PopularMMOs has not posted on social media since 2023, so it’s unlikely that he would address the current legal troubles.