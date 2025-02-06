YouTuber picked up by mom after getting arrested for speeding on first date 

Canadian YouTuber Brendan McMartin called his mom to pick him up from after police arrested him for speeding while on a first date.

As reported by CTV News, content creator Brendan McMartin was tracked down by local authorities on Vancouver Island after he was caught driving almost two times faster than the speed limit.

McMartin, who consistently uploads videos of his luxury sports cars to his 1.09 million subscribers on YouTube, was chased down by a Highway Patrol officer in an unmarked vehicle after the “excessively loud” car garnered his attention.

Police quickly began recording the YouTuber with his laser reader as he sped through a stoplight in his Nissan GT-R supercar “thanks to the loud exhaust.”

YouTuber calls mom to pick him after police impound car

In addition to receiving an excessive speed ticket, the YouTuber’s car was automatically impounded for seven days. When asked by police if anyone was available to pick him up, McMartin revealed, “I’ve got mom coming down from down the Island to come and get me.”

The officer at the scene escorted him to a nearby Tim Hortons restaurant, where he waited for his mom to pick him up.

Rather than avoiding sharing altercation online, the influencer posted a video of the incident to his on YouTube, wherein he revealed he was actually on a first date when he got pulled over by police.

The video showcases the exchange between the content creator and authorities as well as his car being towed away. To make matters worse, this all happened while on a first date, the woman seen on camera smiley and still in good spirits despite the less than romantic development.

“The bummer is I seriously thought I was in the clear because the laser did not go off at all and I had no idea where he was. I’m usually very aware of where they are,” McMartin shared in the YouTube video recounting the incident.

A radar detector is a device that will make a sound if a police officer’s radar gun is tracking a car’s speed,

“The driver did not realize that in the hands of a skilled police officer, a laser reader will not be picked up by a detector until it’s too late,” said Crp. Michael McLaughlin.

Police further noted that the YouTuber and his passenger were polite throughout the exchange and did not cause further problems.