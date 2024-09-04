YouTuber Paul Harrell reveals his own death from pancreatic cancer in video

YouTuber Paul Harrell has died from pancreatic cancer at 58 years old – news he announced with a video on his own channel.

Since 2012, Paul Harrell has uploaded many videos to his YouTube channel, focusing on “real firearms information for citizens.” Over the ensuing twelve years, he amassed over 1.1M subscribers on the platform and garnered a dedicated following of loyal viewers.

Paul revealed in July 2023 that he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which was the cause of his death.

Article continues after ad

The YouTuber revealed his death in a video uploaded to his channel on September 3, 2024, which has gained almost 1.8M views and is among the most trending videos on the site.

“As I’m recording this today, it is December 20, 2023, and I’m recording this and giving Brad instructions to publish it upon my death. So, if you’re watching me, I’m dead,” he said.

Harrell went on to explain that they hadn’t caught the cancer as quickly as they’d initially thought. It spread to his bones, causing his hip to break at that time. The YouTuber also revealed that he hopes the content on his channel will continue through his brother, and urged fans to not cancel their Patreon subscriptions immediately.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fans flooded the comments to pay respects to the YouTuber.

“Paul’s last lesson was a master class in dying with grace and dignity,” one user said.

Another commented: “Paul Harrell is the only man humble enough to apologize for dying, the world won’t be the same without him.”

“This is classic Paul Harrell. I’m going to miss his unique way of presenting things. Rest easy buddy, you did good work!” a third replied.

Article continues after ad

This comes just days after automotive YouTuber Rob ‘Rabbit’ Pitts died from stomach cancer at 45 years old. His death was revealed similarly, with his editor uploading a video revealing the news to his channel.