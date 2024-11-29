YouTuber freezes to death in snowstorm but Dad vows to find his tracks

22-year-old YouTuber Storm De Beul froze to death in a freak Finnish snowstorm, though his father vows to retrace his steps and find his last recordings.

De Beul was reported to be found dead by local authorities on October 30, 2024. While out journeying through mountains in Lapland by himself, the 22-year-old was caught in the midst of a devastating blizzard.

Despite contacting emergency services, they were unable to provide assistance in time. When the snowfall cleared and a helicopter was sent out, they were too late to save him.

De Beul was found some distance from his campsite. Messages obtained by Belgian media revealed a number of final comments. “It’s snowing heavily here. But don’t worry, I’ll survive, you know,” he sent to his grandmother.

One last video was also sent to a friend, wherein, De Beul showed just how intense the snow was getting, claiming “Tonight, it’s going to get worse.”

YouTube: Storm De Beul documented his solo escapades on YouTube.

YouTuber dies in freak snowstorm

Pursuing YouTube for fun, De Beul shared 14 videos of his adventures in the Swedish wilderness before his death. Many have been seen thousands of times, with his last upload now nearing 50,000 watches as viewers flood in to share their condolences.

Well off financially, the 22-year-old was known to go off the grid regularly, exploring by himself as he often preferred to be alone, as his father explained.

When the body was discovered, “his feet and lower legs were frozen, his mother said. “His hands weren’t he might still have had his hand warmers with him.” She also detailed how his nose was broken too, indicating a fall at some stage.

“He must have suffered for a long time and died alone,’ his mother said. ‘I keep imagining his last moments. It devastates me.”

Given the amount of snow from the storm, those first to the site were reportedly unable to thoroughly investigate the location of De Beul’s death. As a result, his father has vowed to venture out himself when the weather clears, in hopes of recovering his camera equipment and holding onto his final captured moments,

“His videos are a priceless legacy for us. But now his camera is there, somewhere in the snow, full of images from his very last trek. I would love nothing more than to get it back.

“I know the chances are slim, but I have to try.”