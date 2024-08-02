YouTuber finds dead body in abandoned villa during live stream

A South Korean YouTuber and his friend were exploring an abandoned villa during a live broadcast when things took a turn for the worse.

Jeon Woo-chi is the owner of a YouTube channel titled ‘Dosawoochi,’ which boasts over 92,000 subscribers.

Woo-chi’s content mostly centers around urban exploration, showing the YouTuber investigating abandoned buildings and creepy locales to the tune of 20K average views per video.

However, on Tuesday, July 30, Woo-chi and his friend came across something that left them horrified — and now, his name is getting plastered across Korean news outlets due to his discovery.

Article continues after ad

That day, the YouTuber and his buddy were exploring a supposedly abandoned villa in Gangwon Province when they found a white sedan parked beside a partition separating two properties.

YouTube: Dosawoochi Dosawoochi and his friend came upon an unresponsive person in a white sedan during their exploration.

“I think there’s a person in the vehicle, but it’s a little weird, so I turned on the real-time broadcast,” Woo-chi explained in his video chronicling the situation, which was posted on August 1, 2024.

Article continues after ad

After knocking on the car’s window and getting no reaction, the two called authorities, who confirmed that the person inside was not responsive. A fire crew eventually pried the vehicle’s door open, revealing a corpse inside.

Article continues after ad

Woo-chi’s discovery can be viewed on his YouTube channel — a video titled, ‘[Actual situation] May the deceased rest in peace.’ It already boasts nearly half a million views just 24 hours after being published as comments pour in, shocked at what he experienced and thanking him for alerting authorities about the situation.

“You did something good unintentionally,” one viewer wrote. “Thank you for your effort.”

“My husband is a rescue firefighter,” another said. “He suffers from more trauma than expected in a situation like that. He says he is glad that you found it and was able to return it to their family. May the deceased rest in peace.”

Article continues after ad

Thus far, little else is known about the deceased — but this isn’t the first time an internet personality has come across a corpse during their travels. American YouTube star Logan Paul infamously filmed the body of a suicide victim in Japan’s Aokigahara Forest in 2017, sparking a mass amount of backlash against him at the time due to how he handled the situation.