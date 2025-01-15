YouTuber executed on video after allegedly laundering money for Mexican cartel

YouTuber ‘El Pinky’ was found dead with his hands and feet bound just one day after flyers were dropped from a plane, implicating him in a cartel association.

YouTuber ‘El Pinky’ Agustín Paul was found dead on January 10 in Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico. With a gunshot wound to his head, the YouTuber’s death is being treated as a premeditated murder, as headshots are a sign of a pre-planned killing.

El Pinky’s death was allegedly carried out by the Sinaloa Cartel after a plane dropped flyers around the city on January 9. The flyers had his name on them, accusing the YouTuber of laundering money for the Sinaloa Cartel’s rival, La Mayiza.

Other names on the flyers that were mysteriously dropped in the Mexican city the day before his death included ‘Dos Dias’ artist Peso Pluma and YouTuber Markitos Toys.

After his death, a video of the 22-year-old’s murder surfaced online. The clip showed El Pinky being interrogated by alleged members of the cartel. His body was also covered in bruises before being bound with his hands and feet tied behind his back.

Police are still investigating motive behind El Pinky’s murder

Though police are still investigating a motive for his murder, the content on El Pinky’s YouTube channel might have been the leading cause.

Despite posting viral challenges and comedic videos, the YouTuber, who boasted over 98K subscribers on his ‘Los Plebes de Barrancos’ account, could have attracted unwanted attention from the cartel with how much influence he had online.

El Pinky’s murder comes after another YouTuber, Miguel ‘El Jasper’ Vivanco, was found dead in Sinaloa in November 2024. El Jasper’s family claimed a group of cartel hitmen kidnapped the YouTuber from his home two nights before his body was found with 70 bullet wounds.

Both YouTubers were tortured before their murders, however, the cartel responsible for their deaths continues to impact Mexico as crime persists.