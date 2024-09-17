YouTuber dies after fatal motorcycle crash during International Road Racing Championship

Italian rider Luca Salvadori, who has half-a-million subscribers on YouTube, died in a road racing incident in Germany on September 14.

YouTuber and racer Luca Salvadori died after crashing in Frohburg, Germany, where he was competing in a round of the International Road Racing Championship (IRRC).

The 32-year-old was driving in the final round of the IRRC when he got into an accident with German competitor Didier Grams in the Superbike and Superstock class. Grams is reported to have been seriously injured in the crash.

A statement from Salvadori’s Broncos Racing team said: “With infinite sorrow we announce the loss of our Luca Salvadori.

“Following an accident on the Frohburg road circuit, the multiple injuries he suffered did not allow him to hang on and he left us. We express our deepest sympathy and unite around the family members.”

Salvadori was competing in the IRRC series following a stint in MotoE and also raced in the Italian Superbike Championship. He had a huge following on social media, with 415k followers on his Instagram account and 583k subscribers to his YouTube channel.

Fans flocked to his Instagram page to express their messages to Luca and his family.

One person wrote: “Have a safe trip Luca! Condolences to the family.” A second user said: “Best person in the world. Rest in peace and get on the podium up there.”

Salvadori was known for his YouTube vlogs, where he would often offer behind-the-scenes insights into motorcycle racing, even at the first official MotoE test to use the V21L at Jerez in November 2022 — as he was for his actual racing.

It was his third appearance in the IRRC, and he’d also been racing the CIV Italian Superbike Championship this year. Prior to that, he’d raced in the MotoE World Championship in 2023, the series’ first year with the Ducati V21L, where he finished 18th in the final riders’ standings.

The final IRRC round went ahead on Sunday, where David Datzer and Marek Cerveny were both named the champions.

