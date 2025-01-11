Massive Pokemon YouTuber slams Meta after Instagram user gets away with stealing content 

Popular Pokemon TCG YouTuber Deep Pocket Monster called out Instagram and parent company Meta after they opted not to take action against a user who was stealing his content.

In a post on Twitter/X, Deep Pocket Monster, real name Pat Flynn, accused the social media giant of failing to take action against shortpocketmonster123. The anonymous user continues to post his content without permission and impersonate him in interactions with fans online.

The post reads, “Oh look, it’s @Instagram and @Meta literally saying that this fake account on IG (shortpocketmonster123) that’s STEALING my content 100% with zero credit and reaching out to my audience while impersonating me is totally okay.

“Fantastic. And I pay for premium support too. Wonderful.”

ShortPocketMonster123’s profile remains live on Instagram, having accumulated more than 6.5k followers by posting Flynn’s content.

In the feedback to the report against the account, Meta support stated that it does not go against community standards and, as such, wouldn’t be removed.

Deep Pocket Monster rose to prominence in the Pokemon community with his YouTube shorts series, “Should I open it or should I keep it sealed?” in which he opens old packs in the hope of drawing high-value cards.

He also posts about his attempts to collect complete sets to strict time limits, having to give them up to viewers if he fails to do so. His main YouTube channel has over 1.3 million followers at the time of writing, with a further million on TikTok.

Many of the sets he collects are worth thousands of dollars, making for unique content that’s hard for others to replicate. Equally, the historical packs he opens in his flagship shorts series regularly cost $500 or more for a single booster, making this decision from Instagram all the more galling.

Meta support hasn’t responded publicly to Flynn’s claims since deciding not to remove the offending account from Instagram.