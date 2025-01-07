YouTuber Corey Pritchett charged with kidnapping before fleeing to Dubai

Popular content creator Corey Pritchett fled the country after he was charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

YouTuber Corey Pritchett, who boasts nearly 4M subscribers on the platform, has a warrant out for his arrest after he kidnapped two women on November 24, 2024.

According to court records, the 25-year-old met up with the two female victims, who are aged 19 and 20. After the women met with Pritchett at a gym located in southwest Houston, Texas, the three drove ATVs and enjoyed a game of bowling.

However, after the fun-filled day, the YouTuber allegedly held the two women captive at gunpoint, driving 100 MPH on I-10.

The two women recounted to police that “there was a complete change in behavior” after their outing, adding that Pritchett took their phones away and said he was going to “kill y’all.”

The women also alleged that the YouTuber had a suspicion that someone was following him. “He believes someone is after him and that he is accused of setting someone’s car on fire,” stated one of the victims.

Corey Pritchett gave victims one chance to get away

Eventually, Pritchett stopped his car and pulled over on the side of the road, telling the women that it was their only chance to be set free.

The two women then walked for over an hour until a passerby offered to lend them a phone so they could call the police.

On December 26, 2024, Pritchett was charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping. However, the YouTuber fled the country and is allegedly starting a new life in Dubai.

After relocating, Pritchett took to social media to troll his arrest warrant, saying he was intentionally running from the consequences.

“I’m on the run, guys. I kidnapped somebody, I got them in the back of my trunk. So, you gotta come find me… I’m in Dubai, I’m running, running!”

It’s unknown if the YouTuber plans to turn himself in to authorities in the US. However, charges could potentially worsen if he chooses to ignore his arrest warrant.

