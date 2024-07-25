YouTuber claims Prime Hydration is suing him over fake ‘glizzy’ flavor

Australian YouTuber ‘Floppy’ says he’s being sued by Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Hydration brand due to a prank where he created a fake ‘Glizzy Gobbler’ Prime flavor.

On July 25, Floppy uploaded a video dissecting the practical joke that supposedly sparked Prime’s ire, where he created a fake, hot dog-themed flavor of the sports drink.

He even acquired Prime’s branding materials and made faux posters of the flavor to put up in a local grocery store, where he pretended to be a Prime representative and even had employees stock the flavor on shelves.

However, it appears that his prank wasn’t well-received by the brand’s representatives, who he claims filed a lawsuit against him in retaliation.

In response, Floppy referenced a prank that fellow YouTuber JiDion pulled on Gatorade employees some time ago, who he tricked into thinking that Prime was a new Gatorade flavor after sneaking into one of the company’s offices.

Although both KSI and Paul claimed to love JiDion’s video at the time, Floppy says he’s not receiving the same treatment from the brand and challenged them to give his ‘Glizzy Gobbler’ flavor a try.

“All I did was add hot dog water,” he said. “Why? Because every single person that tries Prime says it’s too sweet.”

To back up his sentiment, he referenced a review from renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, who notably said that drinking Prime was like “drinking perfume.”

That’s not all; Floppy claimed that if the YouTubers tried his flavor and liked it, then he gets to be Australia’s first Prime creator. However, if they don’t, he says Logan’s free to frog splash him from the top rope, or even choose a tattoo that he’d be forced to get.

He did apologize to the Prime team, but urged them to show “forgiveness” rather than continue to pursue legal action against him.

“To the Prime lads watching this, I am sorry,” he admitted. “I mean, technically, I improved your product. Maybe we can use the same forgiveness on which Prime Hydration was built.”

This is just the latest legal trouble Prime has found itself in after getting sued by the U.S. Olympic Committee and being hit with a class-action lawsuit by a plaintiff for “false advertising” earlier this year.