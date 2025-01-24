YouTuber chugs laxatives & shocks himself with dog collar in FNAF speedruns

Gaming YouTuber ‘MrWigglesworth’ says he wants to “push the limits of speedrunning” — but his methods have viewers raising their eyebrows.

Wigglesworth boasts over 66,000 subscribers, who regularly tune in to see what madness he’s invented to make speedruns more chaotic and frantic than they already are.

However, one of his more shocking uploads is sparking a bit of conversation on social media — one where he chugs laxatives to see how much of a game he can complete before diarrhea ruins the fun.

“There are a ton of different speedrunning categories,” he said in his first laxative speedrun video in summer 2024.

“All are very cool, but I want to push the limits of the speedrunning world by introducing my own category dubbed laxative%, wherein you must consume a copious amount of laxatives.”

YouTuber finds wild ways to make FNAF speedruns go viral

Wigglesworth’s game of choice is Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, a famously panned open-world sequel to the beloved horror franchise. Despite its middling ratings, Wigglesworth is making the title infinitely more entertaining for viewers who can’t get enough of his antics.

“When people say speedrun, they’re not talking about how quick the diarrhea will run down your pants, man,” one commented.

“As someone with chronic constipation and resistance to laxatives this is finally my time to shine,” another joked.

However, laxatives aren’t his only form of personal speedrunning torture; Wigglesworth has also shocked himself with a dog collar meant for large breeds like Saint Bernards in a FNAF Chaos Mod speedrun every time he died.

He’s also introduced other outrageous self-inflicted speedrunning challenges like covering his head in rubber bands until the pain gets unbearable and even shaving off his own eyebrows.

Wigglesworth’s content is performing fairly well as a result, racking up hundreds of thousands of views on his most chaotic uploads.

He isn’t the only content creator who’s flown too far close to the sun for views, though; in 2024, streamer Norme unofficially broke the world record for going the longest amount of time without sleep, although got banned from multiple platforms due to the attempt.

