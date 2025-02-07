YouTuber Cam Wilder attacked by crowd after “park takeover” goes wrong

YouTuber Cam Wilder knows how to create a spectacle on the basketball court, but he didn’t expect a fight to break out during one of his viral “park takeovers.”

Wilder started gaining popularity online four years ago when he started his “park takeovers” at basketball courts around the world.

Wilder’s park takeovers happen when he and his friends travel to popular cities to compete against other talented basketball players.

Some of his first takeovers were in Chicago, Houston and Philadelphia in 2021. After his 10M online followers reacted well to the content, Wilder, who is a former college basketball player, continued his viral idea.

Article continues after ad

In his most recent takeover, posted on February 4, Wilder and his crew traveled to Australia. As his friend played 1v1 against an opponent, the players got close, throwing elbows each way.

A second person from the opposing team stepped on the court, unhappy with how the game was being played. After he pushed Wilder’s friend, the YouTuber sprung into action.

Article continues after ad

Cam Wilder pushes opponent into crowd of hundreds of fans

Wilder then shoved the opponent from behind, landing the player in a crowd of hundreds of screaming fans.

Article continues after ad

Several other players from both teams stormed the court, pushing each other from side to side, causing chaos among them and those on the sidelines.

“Bruh, he ran up behind that **** and pushed him. That’s just how we gonna do. I don’t know what happened, I was moving crazy. I started smiling and sh*t, I was tweaking, I was tripping,” Wilder recounted in his video.

After posting the fight to his YouTube channel, Wilder’s fans were impressed and applauded him for sticking up for his teammate.

Article continues after ad

“Anything for teammates, man,” commented a viewer.

“You go, Cam. Don’t let them push y’all around,” wrote another.

Though Wilder was thrown off guard by the altercation, he’s already back posting content to his YouTube channel about his meet and greet with the NBA team, Chicago Bulls.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, Twitch star Kai Cenat is gearing up for his appearance at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, February 14. Joining Cenat are artists Druski, Shaboozey, Noah Kahan, and more.