YouTuber breaks World Record with must-see 100,000 dominoes topple

A YouTuber has set a World Record after toppling 100,000 dominoes in a stunning eight-minute display.

After spending ten days arranging 100,000 tiles side by side, artist Lily Hevesh and a team of nine international builders completed a massive domino installation at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C.

One section of the installation reached a height of 33 feet, 3 inches, setting a Guinness World Record for the world’s tallest domino structure. The dominoes were knocked down on July 20.

Before the 50-by-50-foot tiled trail was destroyed, the crowd started counting down. Then, two kids pushed over the first block, triggering a satisfying cascade of colorful pieces. It took over 8 minutes for the final domino to fall.

Lily’s project was made to fit her overall domino aesthetic, creating portraits as the dominoes topple, per My Modern Met. This includes depicting the Washington, D.C. skyline, the Mona Lisa, and floral arrangements.

According to The Washington Post, the 25-year-old started creating domino art at the age of 10 and gained a YouTube following thanks to her stunning designs.

“When you see the effects that the dominoes are creating by having that motion and kinetic energy, that’s where I think the real beauty of domino art comes out,” she told The Post.

Her channel, Hevesh5, has since amassed over 1.8 billion views and 4.14 million subscribers. In another installation, Lily recreated Super Mario Bros franchise characters using 18,000 dominoes.

The artist revealed that she doesn’t use traditional black-and-white dominoes but custom-designed colorful pieces with a textured surface that minimizes slippage.

“Typical dominoes usually have dots and they’re more rounded, so they’re not good for the building of structures,” Lily said. “H5 domino creations are more precise, so they’re perfect two-by-one ratios, and every single domino is alike, so you can build them super tall.

“They come in all different colors, no dots, and we have a special surface texture so when they topple over they’re not gonna slide out like a lot of game dominoes will.”