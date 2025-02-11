YouTuber BeerBiceps sparks police investigation after “inappropriate” comments

YouTuber Ranveer ‘BeerBiceps’ Allahbadia apologized after making “inappropriate” comments on India’s Got Latent, which led to him having to talk to the police.

Since 2015, Ranveer Allahbadia has interviewed a plethora of big-name influencers, celebrities, and other people on his podcast, The Ranveer Show.

Doing so has helped him amass over 8M subscribers on YouTube as well as millions more across social media.

His popularity has also led to him being invited to appear on TV shows in India, but a comment he made on India’s Got Latent has sparked backlash.

During his time on the show, Allahbadia made an explicit comment to a participant about their parents that almost immediately sparked backlash.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, revealed in a post on X that the Guwahati police filed a First Information Report against multiple YouTubers and influencers, including Ranveer, for “promoting obscenity and engaging in explicit and vulgar discussion” on the show.

“Investigation is currently underway,” he said.

Ranveer quickly apologized for his comment in a video posted to X, explaining that his comment “wasn’t just inappropriate” and that it “wasn’t even funny.”

“My comment wasn’t just inappropriate, it wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I’m just here to say sorry,” he said. “Many have asked if this is how I wish to use my platform and, obviously, this is not how I wish to use it.

“I’m not going to give any context or justification or reasoning behind whatever happened, I’m just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgment, it wasn’t cool on my part. The podcast was watched by people of all ages, and I don’t want to be the kind of person who takes that responsibility lightly and family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect.”

He went on to explain that he has asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections, and promised his fans that he will be better.

It’s unknown what will happen to Ranveer or the other listed influencers, as the FIR filed by the police simply marks the beginning of an investigation into any crimes they may have committed.

