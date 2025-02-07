YouTube users fear platform is turning into Reddit after “meaningless” redesign

YouTube has implemented a new comment redesign and users are not happy with it, saying it’s way too similar to Reddit.

In February, YouTube gave its comment section a revamped UI, creating threads similar to ones that you’d see on Reddit.

According to Android Police, the new comment UI was rolled out with version 20.05.35 of the app and creates a thread connected to an original reply.

However, each subsequent reply isn’t threaded, making this change more cosmetic and perhaps a sign of things to come in future updates. That said, users aren’t pleased with this change with even folks on Reddit complaining that it’s too much like Reddit.

Across social media, users expressed confusion and frustration by YouTube’s direction with the comments change.

“WTF is this sh*t? This change looks terrible and a straight rip off from the Reddit comments!” one blasted. “At least make the replies a different color like blue or just change it entirely, nobody wants this.”

“It honestly looks like Reddit,” another said, oddly enough, on Reddit.

“They turn YouTube comments into Reddit dawg,” voiced another disappointed user.

Others used the words “unnecessary,” “meaningless,” and “annoying” to describe the change. Many also pointed out that in its current iteration, it doesn’t serve much purpose.

“It’s absolute crap, they had the same layout for years and nobody ever had a problem with it, there’s no reason for them to keep changing it. Also, it’s the same layout as Reddit for some reason, which doesn’t make sense for how you reply to comments on YouTube.”

Responding to the criticism on X, YouTube said: “We totally hear you. We’re always open to feedback & looking for ways to improve our platform,” and advised users to use its feedback tool to suggest improvements.

We’ll have to see what the Google-owned platform has in store down the line, but this is hardly the first time it’s caused some controversy in 2025.

After users began complaining about getting 60-minute unskippable ads, the video app urged users to pay for YouTube Premium – a service they greatly increased the cost of in 2024.