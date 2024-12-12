YouTube TV users quickly cancel subscriptions as platform reveals major price hike

YouTube is once again hiking the cost of one of its major services after confirming that the price of Premium would increase.

Get ready to fork over even more cash to YouTube after the Google-owned platform confirmed yet another price increase, this time for YouTube TV.

On December 11, YouTube TV subscribers began to receive emails about how their monthly fees would be going up a whopping $10 in early 2025 to keep up with “the rising cost of content and investments we make in the quality of our service.”

Starting January 13, 2025, a Base Plan for YouTube TV will jump from $72.99/month to $82.99/month.

“The updated price will continue to include 100+ channels, a DVR with unlimited storage, up to 6 accounts per household, and 3 concurrent streams,” the platform explained.

Needless to say, subscribers are not exactly thrilled about having to pay $120 more a year for the service.

YouTube TV users furious as platform announces $10 price hike

News of the price hike soon spread to Reddit and X where subscribers of YouTube TV blasted the multi-billion dollar company’s decision.

“Yep, I started at $35/month. This finally broke the camel’s back. I’ll be canceling the second college football is over and will just sub for the college football seasons from now on,” one said.

“These sites are becoming worse than cable which they were supposed to replace,” someone else commented.

“For the $10 increase, they should include 4K Plus at no additional charge,” a user demanded. “I’m done with this app. $83 is insane for content I don’t care about.”

However, some noted how they’ll be sticking with YouTube TV because of what it brings to the table in terms of sports content.

“Some people say this is inflation. No, this is just YouTube being greedy,” slammed another.

“YouTubeTV launched at $35/month. We all need to ask ourselves if paying more than double that is really worth it. For some, it probably is,” someone noted. “For me, and likely many others, the sports content makes it worth it.”

This isn’t the first time YouTube TV has sparked controversy either. Earlier this year, NBA and MLB fans were furious after the app’s multiview feature forced them to watch WNBA.