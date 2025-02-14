YouTube TV announces another big price increase while removing over 20 channels

YouTube has announced plans to raise the price of YouTube TV, however, fans are pretty disappointed given that there will be at least 20 channels removed.

As cord-cutting has become increasingly more viable over the last few years, TV fans have looked to places like YouTube to keep watching some of their favorite shows and sports.

YouTube TV has allowed them to package some of their favorite channels and sports subscriptions into one bundle and has, at times, received plenty of praise. However, with the calendar turning over to 2025, a previously announced price hike is coming into play.

Article continues after ad

Previously, a base plan for YouTube TV started at $72.99 a month, but that has jumped by $10 to $82.99 a month. On top of that, more than 20 channels are being removed too.

YouTube TV loses 20+ channels in Paramount+ dispute

Due to an ongoing dispute with Paramount+ over contract renewals, YouTube TV users are set to lose access to the likes of MTV, CBS, Comedy Central, BET, and Nickelodeon.

Article continues after ad

Coupled with the price hike of $10, the move has drawn plenty of backlash from subscribers. “YouTube TV launched in 2017 for $35. Adjusted for inflation, that would presently be worth about $45. If you are a subscriber, you are being ripped off,” one said.

Article continues after ad

“Canceled recently, s*it is way too expensive,” another commented. “Losing CBS a month before the NCAA Tournament is an absolute travesty @YouTubeTV,” another complained.

YouTube has confirmed that negotiations are ongoing to bring the Paramount+ content back to YouTube TV.

“We’re still actively negotiating with Paramount and will keep you updated on our progress. If we can’t reach an agreement and their content is unavailable for an extended period of time, we’ll offer subscribers an $8 credit.

Article continues after ad

“You can still watch Paramount shows and movies by signing up for their streaming service, Paramount+, starting at $7.99 a month,” they said.