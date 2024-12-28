YouTube tests new button for users who don’t know what to watch

YouTube is testing a new button for those who struggle to find something to watch on the video sharing platform.

YouTube has long been a go-to platform for killing time, and a new feature test aims to make it even more engaging. According to a report by 9to5Google, the YouTube Android app now includes a button labeled “Play Something.”

This feature plays a random video tailored to your content preferences. It’s similar to an experiment from 2023, but the new iteration appears to have an updated design and slightly tweaked functionality.

Per 9to5, YouTube’s Android app has introduced a “Play Something” button, located in the lower right corner of the interface. This function appears to launch a randomly selected YouTube Short aligned with your preferences when tapped.

However, as noted by 9to5, while the initial video is a Short, subsequent videos may not necessarily remain in the Shorts format.

Pixabay

The feature doesn’t seem to have been rolled out widely yet. For instance, it’s not visible on all devices. Screenshots shared by 9to5 originate from Brazil, so if you’re based there, it’s worth checking your YouTube app to see if the button is available for you.

The new button works similarly to an experiment from last year that introduced a “Play Something” button into the home screen feed. However, the updated version seems to be a permanent fixture in the user interface, rather than a scrollable element you can bypass.

According to 9to5, the new button is showing up in version 19.5 of the YouTube Android app. But, many users with this version still aren’t seeing it, meaning that the feature isn’t rolling out to everyone just yet.

In other YouTube news, the video platform is testing a voice reply feature to help enable “meaningful relationships” between creators and their viewers.