YouTube star Luke Goodwin dead at 35 after stage 4 cancer diagnosis 

Rising YouTube star Luke Goodwin died at the age of 35 after he defied his life expectancy from his stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

YouTube star Luke Goodwin began sharing his cancer journey through the platform on his ‘I Will Not Be Defeated’ channel in 2023.

On August 2, 2024, Luke died from his stage 4 Leiomyosarcoma (LMS), which is a rare smooth muscle tumor.

“He passed away peacefully, he was at home, he had me and his mum and his dad all by his side,” his wife Beckey said on Instagram.

“Luke is at peace now, he’s not in any pain. All of his followers, you have all been absolutely amazing, you all kept his head strong,” she added.

In the months leading up to his death, Luke left one last message to his following in a YouTube video titled ‘End of life. feel like death is on me.’

While sitting in a vehicle, he explained the status of his condition at that time.

“It might only be a short video but it’s to keep everyone informed,” he said while struggling to catch his breath.

“I had someone the other day comment on one of my other videos asking if I was still alive. I’m still alive mate, I’m still alive and kicking. Just, what can you do about it? You’ve just got to plod along,” he said.

Luke was diagnosed with LMS in August 2022 and was given only one year to live. He then defied the odds and survived past his life expectancy.

As news about Luke’s death went viral, fans of his began sharing their support on his YouTube channel.

“Luke, you helped so many by sharing your journey. You are loved and you will be missed,” wrote a fan.

“Fly high! You absolute legend. You stuck two fingers to this horrid disease and you did it with a smile,” added another.

Luke is survived by his wife Beckey, two children Taylor, 5, and Scarlett, 3, as well as his parents Lisa and Brian.