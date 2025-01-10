YouTube star faces backlash after joking about Los Angeles wildfires

Popular YouTuber and singer Meg Deangelis is facing backlash over an Instagram post she made about the wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area, with commenters calling her remarks “horrible.”

Los Angeles continues to battle a number of wildfires that have destroyed over 6,000 structures and forced thousands to evacuate their homes as of January 10, 2025.

The devastation has been described as “apocalyptic” by residents and reporters alike, with entire neighborhoods getting leveled by the blazes.

A number of influencers based in the region have fled the area, with some left homeless as their houses and all their belongings were consumed by the fires. However, one influencer who moved to LA is facing criticism for a post she made on her Instagram Stories about the situation.

YouTube: John Hicks

YouTuber Meg Deangelis blasted for “horrible” LA fires post

Meg Deangelis is a popular YouTuber with over 4 million subscribers. While she used to upload regular vlog-style content, she’s been focusing on a career in music for the last few years.

On January 8, 2025, Deangelis posted a selfie to her Instagram stories with the caption, “When I escaped NYC because it was too cold, but now this one is literally burning down.”

Instagram: megdeangelis

A screenshot of the post was quickly posted to Reddit, where commenters called her remarks “horrible” and “disgusting.”

“Omg girl, read the room,” one wrote.

“Omg that’s horrible and so stupid. My friend’s house literally just burned down! People have died! Not to mention all the pets and wildlife,” another said.

“Disgusting, but what else should we expect from an out-of-touch influencer? People have lost everything,” yet another chimed in.

Deangelis quickly followed up her post with another photo of an orange LA skyline, writing: “In all seriousness, this is heartbreaking. I’m thinking about all the wildlife and everyone who is affected.

“I’m so sorry you have to go through this. Love you, and make sure to check on your friends!”

Instagram: megdeangelis

Deangels has continued to post about the fires on her Instagram profile, sharing a quote from The London Economic as commentary on her own remarks:

“Climate change will manifest as a series of disasters viewed through phones with footage that gets closer and closer to where you live until you’re the one filming it.”

A number of other influencers have been impacted by the Los Angeles fires, including the likes of Faze Kaysan, whose home in Malibu was burned to the ground in a fire that leveled entire neighborhoods.