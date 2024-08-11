YouTube & Kick shut down Norme’s no sleep stream after over 250 hours

After 250 hours, many of which were spent in a state of disassociation and delirium for streamer Norme, YouTube stepped in and took his stream down. However, he has kept the stream going on other platforms.

He was going for the goal of 265 hours, claiming that the Guinness-recognized record of 453 hours and 40 minutes wasn’t the real record. And, just 12 hours before his goal, YouTube shut him down for “violating community guidelines.”

It wasn’t just his livestream, either. YouTube has since wiped every VoD of the attempt, scrubbing the stream from existence but leaving his channel intact.

Article continues after ad

Norme wasn’t too happy with YouTube taking down his stream, expressing that he still wanted to reach his goal of 265 hours. However, viewers were thankful that the stream was taken down and urged him not to try again.

This is Norme’s third attempt at staying awake for 12 days straight over the course of a month and a half. YouTube has only removed the most recent attempt, with the other two still being live on his channel at the time of writing.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

People in the chat for his stream were spamming things like, “Let him sleep”, “This is so wrong”, and other reactions of horror as to what was being streamed.

Other clips from the stream show Norme being hit with a broom and splashed with water to keep him awake during the attempt.

His stream peaked above 40k viewers after getting some attention from big YouTubers like steak and Ludwig while he was live, bringing enough eyes on it for it to ultimately be shut down by YouTube.

Article continues after ad

However, determined to finish the challenge, Norme has since gone live on Kick to continue the stream. The chat there is hitting him with similar pleas to stop the challenge for his own health, and the platform shut his stream down after less than an hour.

He managed to get the stream back up before Kick banned him from the platform outright, with him now streaming on Rumble. It’s not clear if it’s Norme or his brother, Don, posting the update tweets.

Article continues after ad