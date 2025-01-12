YouTube responds after MrBeast calls out r/YouTube for ‘censoring’ him

MrBeast has called publicly out r/YouTube for taking down a post about him, prompting a response from YouTube itself on the issue.

On January 11, MrBeast uploaded a YouTube video called, ‘I Helped 2,000 People Walk Again‘. At the end of the video, he spoke briefly about why he was bothered at the situation some of these people are in.

“I wanted to end this video a little differently than normal. I wanted to say that the fact that some of these people had insurance and were denied, some of these people had insurance but didn’t have the right coverage – it just doesn’t sit right with me,” he explained.

“Their only hope right now of getting a prosthetic leg so they can walk again, so they can go get a job, is for a YouTuber to step in and help them. Which is absurd.”

He later spoke more on the topic on Twitter, stating that “it feels so disgusting that in a country with this much wealth, a f**ken YouTuber is their only option to get a prosthetic leg.”

A fan of his wanted to raise attention about his follow up post on the topic, but their post was shut down while it was in the process of taking over the YouTube subreddit.

r/YouTube removes MrBeast post with 70,000 upvotes

Following the tweet from MrBeast, a Reddit user posted about it on r/YouTube to bring more attention to MrBeast’s statement.

The post quickly gained attention, amassing over 70,000 upvotes before the r/YouTube mods took it down. Had the post stayed up, it would’ve been the most upvoted post in the history of r/YouTube.

Twitter user @scubaryan_ tweeted about the post being removed, to which MrBeast replied “Yeah was on track to hit the front page of Reddit. Such a shame that the mods on r/youtube will do anything to censor mrbeast unless it’s negative about me then it’s magically fine.”

Though MrBeast has had his fair share of controversial stories come out about him over the past year, this topic is one a vast majority of people are on his side about after his video released.

Even YouTube themselves made a statement on the TeamYouTube Twitter account, separating themselves from what happened on r/YouTube.

It’s no surprise that MrBeast is upset about the post being removed, as it was about a topic that MrBeast has been very vocal about.