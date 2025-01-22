YouTube Premium adds new experimental video features with price drop, but there’s a catch

YouTube Premium has added a slew of new experimental features, including an option to skip to the best part of a video on web. Plus, there’s a bit of a price drop – but with a caveat.

Google hasn’t been shy about adding new options on YouTube to enhance the user experience, and subscribers of YouTube Premium have quite a few features they can try out.

Of the new experiments, subscribers can now try out 256kbps bitrate audio quality and faster playback speeds. iOS users specifically can get a chance to experience picture-in-picture and smart downloads for Shorts.

YouTube is also getting a “jump ahead” feature on web that lets users skip ahead to the most-watched part of a video – something that was previously only available on mobile.

Unsplash: Ella Don/YouTube

Subscribers will have to opt-in to these experiments, but if you’re not subscribed yet, there’s now a way to save money on Premium – but it won’t apply to everyone.

YouTube Premium finally drops in price… kind of

After significantly rising in cost, with some users forced to pay $40 for their subscriptions, Google is giving viewers a deal with YouTube Premium.

As of January 22, 2025, if you acquire a Google One Premium plan for $9.99 a month, you’ll get a discount on YouTube Premium.

As The Verge notes, this $2 discount effectively brings the cost of Premium down to 2023 levels, so if you’re in need of cloud storage and want to skip ads on videos, it might be something worth checking out.

These new options and discount come as YouTube has continued to experiment with new ways to implement advertisements.

For instance, last year, the platform added pause screen ads and even amped up its war with adblockers, trying to break them forever with new tools that are designed to permanently prevent ad-blockers from blocking ads.