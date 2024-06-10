YouTube prankster takes friend with no arms to get a palm reading

YouTuber VlogCreations took his friend with no arms to get her palms read in a satirical clip.

YouTube prankster VlogCreations has gone viral for his video on June 10 where he brought his friend Barbie, who doesn’t have arms, to get her palms read.

At first, the two were denied by a palm reader who said they ‘needed’ to see her palms in order to do the reading. Barbie even offered double compensation and said she had been “really excited” to get her palms read.

She then asked the psychic if she could “hold her nub,” to which the psychic emphasized her firm answer by saying, “That’s not your palm, I’m being very honest.”

The psychic even suggested doing a “psychic reading” or “tarot cards” instead, but that’s not what Barbie went there for.

That’s when the YouTuber and his friend decided to go to another palm reader and ask them to do the same thing.

Though it took time to convince the psychic to read her palms, she eventually caved and said ‘yes,’ and that all she needed to do was to look into Barbie’s eyes to be able to tell her fortune.

The psychic then began predicting her future, pointing out that she would be successful as a surgeon…despite having no arms.

She went on to say that she was ‘well-educated’ and a “good and honest” person before she turned to VlogCreations and began reading into his life, saying that he has a future in YouTube.

Though she was correct about her YouTube findings, Barbie told the psychic that he was bad with computers.

The entire stint was a playful joke, however, and the psychics handled the uncomfortable situation professionally.

Fans of the YouTuber also reacted to the video by adding to the prank. “Wow this video probably cost an arm and an arm to make,” commented one.

“Should have taken her to a gun shop and had her say she’s there because someone told her they were an arms dealer,” added another.

The antics don’t stop there, though. VlogCreations and Barbie even tried to convince a piano instructor that she could play the piano.

Much like the palm readers, the piano instructor also reacted to Barbie with the respect she deserved, as plenty of people with disabilities play the piano.