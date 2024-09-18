YouTube poker show moves to Twitch after being “banned for no reason”

One of YouTube’s most popular poker shows is having to move to Twitch after being “banned for no reason” and getting no help.

Even though streaming services like Twitch have been trying to cut down on gambling streams, poker events are still popular. Tune into the likes of the World Series of Poker and you’ll get a massive production covering thousands of players.

Not every hand can have a WSOP bracelet on the line, though, so there are smaller events as well. Hustler Casino has become one of the most popular outlets for poker fans, as they’ve mixed massive content creators with poker stars and regular players.

They typically stream on YouTube and, as we’ve seen in the past, been home to plenty of drama. Poker pro named Yen ‘Mars’ Shen won a $3 million hand and was accused of cheating with a ‘see through’ deck at one point.

Well, the channel has gotten into another bit of drama as they’re having to move off YouTube for the time being.

“We will be streaming on Twitch this week, not YouTube,” Hustler Casino posted on X/Twitter. “We had an issue with our YouTube channel where we’re suspended for a week (we did nothing wrong and we can’t get in touch with anyone).”

Despite YouTube being uncommunicative with them, the poker hosts added that they would “hopefully” be back on their normal platform within a week or so.

Hustler Casino co-owner Ryan Feldman told Poker News that they believe the ban is because of “advertisers they (YouTube) don’t like.”

YouTube will, at times, publicly disclose ban reasons when they strike down vidoes. However, they don’t have to, and will just speak to creators behind the scenes instead.

It remains to be seen if the issue will be fixed. But, for now, you’ll find poker hands on Twitch instead.