YouTube legend AVGN announces his own official 8-bit NES game

Old-school YouTube icon James Rolfe, better known as the Angry Video Game Nerd, has announced his own 8-bit NES game is in the works.

James Rolfe was one of the first big content creators, beginning his YouTube journey all the way back in 2006 with his ongoing AVGN series even predating the video platform.

The foul-mouthed nerd episodes feature Rolfe reviewing old games from bygone eras and have been joined by some major guest stars including Macaulay Culkin.

Article continues after ad

His success even landed him an opportunity to star in Godzilla vs Kong – something he ended up turning down.

While Rolfe’s character has starred in a handful of games, he’s finally going to be in an official NES cartridge – something he never thought would actually happen.

Angry Video Game Nerd goes back to the past with his own NES game

On January 22, Rolfe posted a tweet on his Cinemassacre account revealing a new AVGN video game.

“When I was a kid, I never imagined I’d be in an actual NES game on a real cartridge. You can play it on your NES or modern systems,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In a video uploaded to his channel, Rolfe showcased the game in a mini AVGN episode of sorts, putting the cartridge in his Nintendo console.

“It doesn’t just look like an 8-bit game, it is an 8-bit game,” he exclaimed. “Made for actual NES hardware. Talk about going back to the past.”

The trailer includes references to Castlevania, the Atari Jaguar game Cybermorph, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, and other classic AVGN episodes.

While the teaser included NES gameplay, AVGN 8-Bit will also be available on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. The physical versions, including the NES cart, will be handled by Limited Run Games.

Article continues after ad

So far, no release date has been announced, but it’s likely that once the game is out, Rolfe will provide his own episode about it, just as he did with prior AVGN games.

Rolfe isn’t the only YouTuber to appear in a game either. In 2024, influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul notably appeared as DLC in Undisputed.