YouTube launches game-changing language feature that automatically dubs videos

YouTube has launched a game-changing feature that automatically dubs videos in another language after uploading them to the site.

As YouTube continues to grow, more and more content creators have found ways to make their content available to those who don’t speak the same language.

MrBeast is by far the biggest creator that does this and went viral back in 2022 after teaming up with a “giant” anime voice actor to dub one of his videos in Japanese.

Now, YouTube is launching a new feature for creators to dub their videos without having to leave the platform.

How to use YouTube auto-dubbing feature

Announced in a blog post, YouTube’s new auto-dubbing feature has been released to “hundreds of thousands” of channels in the YouTube Partner Program.

However, the initial launch focuses on creators who make videos focused on “knowledge and information,” so those making other types of content will need to wait until YouTube rolls it out further.

If you do have the feature, YouTube will automatically detect the language of your video when you upload it and create dubbed versions in other languages. If you want to watch your dubbed videos, they’ll be available in the “Languages” section of YouTube Studio.

YouTube

YouTube will also let you delete or unpublish dubbed versions of your video, so you have complete control over the content published on your channel.

The company says it supports nine different languages, including English, and will create videos for all of them at the same time.

If your video is in English, it will be dubbed into French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish. However, if your video is uploaded in any of the languages listed, it’ll just be dubbed in English.

This announcement comes after YouTube began releasing its new AI summaries feature on videos, which is something that many believe may take away views from creators.