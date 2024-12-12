YouTube launches AI comment recommendations & users aren’t happy

YouTube has launched a new feature that uses AI to generate comment recommendations, and users aren’t happy with it.

Various companies over the last couple of years have found ways to integrate artificial intelligence models into their products, and Google-owned video platform YouTube is among those.

They recently added a new feature to YouTube comments that uses its AI model to recommend users what they should say, and it quickly went viral across social media.

Since the release, many have shared their distaste for the feature with some slamming it as “tone deaf.”

In an article published on Thursday, December 12, 404Media spoke with YouTuber LazyGameReviews who shared his thoughts about the AI comment recommendations.

“My creativity and craft stems completely from my own brain, and handing that off to some machine learning thing that mimics my style not only takes away from the enjoyment of it all for me, but it feels supremely disingenuous,” the YouTuber said.

“The automated comments in particular come across as tone-deaf, since a huge reason YouTube makes sense at all is the communication and relationship between audience and creator. I’ve had dozens of people say that they now second-guess every interaction with YouTubers in the comments since it could easily be a bot, a fake response.”

He even posted a video showing the comments that YouTube recommends, and pointed out several issues with them in the process.

LazyGameReviews hasn’t been the only person to point out flaws with YouTube’s AI recommendation feature either, as X is full of people pointing out issues with the feature.

“YouTube is now giving creators detailed AI responses to comments. Heartless…” one user commented.

Another pointed out a wild comment recommendation on an EDC concert video that simply says “Rollin Balls” with multiple devil emojis.

“YouTube added an AI reply feature for commenting back and I’m DYING at the second one. Rollin balls,” they said.

This isn’t the only AI-powered feature YouTube has launched over the last few weeks, either. On December 10, they launched a new way to automatically dub videos into different languages.