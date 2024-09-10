YouTube deletes Amouranth’s account for “ban evasion” after terminating ASMR channel

Streaming superstar Amouranth’s decision to defy YouTube’s ban on her ASMR channel for “sexual content” resulted in her primary account being deleted.

Dexerto sources confirm that YouTube decided to terminate Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa’s main and personal accounts after posting on them despite her ASMR channel being banned.

On August 20, Kick and Twitch streamer Amouranth revealed that YouTube had suddenly banned her ASMR channel, with the Google-owned platform later admitting the reason was for “sexual content.”

Amouranth was taken aback by this decision, but denied doing anything wrong. “I regret nothing,” she said.

Weeks later on September 6, Siragusa was caught off guard once again when her main account with over 1M subscribers was purged “without warning”, along with her personal account, which she uses to watch videos.

“There were no strikes or infractions. You also at the same [time] (in the same notice email) deleted my personal YouTube channel that I don’t make content on — it just has a YouTube Premium subscription. What’s next? You gonna take out my Gmail and search, thereby forcing me to use Bing?” she lashed out.

Although YouTube never responded to the creator’s inquiries as they did with her ASMR account, Dexerto can confirm the reason is due to ban evasion.

Ban evasion is when a creator uses an alternate account to post or stream content when they’re already banned on another channel.

In this case, Amouranth’s secondary ASMR channel was banned, which prevented her from being allowed to upload videos on her primary account.

This ban follows a long list of similar punishments the creator has received over the years, including multiple suspensions from Twitch for sexual content, including some controversial ASMR broadcasts.

While the YouTube bans will undoubtedly hurt her revenue, the streamer has plenty of other avenues of making money, such as her “lucrative” Kick deal, owning multiple gas stations, and plenty of business ventures.

Dexerto can also confirm that YouTube hasn’t reached a verdict on whether she’ll be allowed back on the platform just yet, should she decide to appeal the bans.