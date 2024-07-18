YouTube daredevil Squeeze Benz arrested again and charged with multiple burglaries

Infamous YouTube daredevil and speed racer Squeeze Benz has been charged with multiple burglaries months after he was arrested for reckless driving.

Squeeze Benz, otherwise known as Antonio Ginestri, went viral earlier in 2024 when he appeared on a Kick stream with N3on and was involved in a hit-and-run.

After originally being arrested back in May, the 19-year-old Ginestri was charged in July for a series of burglaries that occurred in February.

According to NBC New York, Fairfield officers investigated a burglary at a Speedway gas station early in the morning on February 6. Security footage showed a gray BMW x7 with three people inside speeding off.

The car, which had stolen New Jersey registration, was allegedly used in multiple burglaries. Squeeze Benz was arrested along with an unnamed 16-year-old.

Fairfield Police Public Information Officer Stacy Chiarolanza applauded the work of officers and called out Benz following the charges.

“The basis of his channel is to film himself driving high-end cars in a reckless manner to entice a police response while wearing a full-face helmet to hide his identity. We thank all of the agencies who assisted in putting this case together in order to make an arrest,” she said.

Prior to the hit-and-run stream with N3on, the speedster was being investigated by police when he antagonized officers by doing doughnuts around a law enforcement vehicle. Despite officers giving chase, they were unable to keep up with the dangerous speedster. Footage of the incident was then uploaded to YouTube by Benz himself.

In May, he was arrested by NYPD for allegedly punching a 20-year-old in the Steinway Deli. Once he was located, he was also charged with reckless driving, employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime along with theft and conspiracy.

That’s not all; in March 2024, the speedster pleaded guilty to being in possession of a stolen motorcycle and was forced to pay $3,000 in restitution.

Benz is currently being held in Bergen County Jail.