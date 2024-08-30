YouTube chef ranks breakfast items from America’s 50 states & results might shock you

Chef Joshua Weissman and his two friends judged the best breakfast foods across America, and their favorite dish just might shock you.

YouTuber and chef, Joshua Weissman, has been whippin’ it up in the kitchen since he was three years old. As an established influencer who often goes viral for his food content, Weissman now has over 9M subscribers.

In one of his latest videos, the chef and two of his friends tasted and ranked the best breakfast foods from every state in America – all 50 of them.

While they sat at a table and discussed their excitement over the different dishes, the YouTuber explained how they’d be ranking the food.

The best dishes were placed in “S” tier and the worst dishes were placed in “F” tier. The middle tiers from lowest to highest were D, C, B, and A.

One of the first food items they ranked was from Montana, and it was the iconic cinnamon roll. All three judges thought it was so “fantastic,” they said they’d marry any girl who made it for them for breakfast.

Weissman and his friends then found themselves surprised by Indiana’s “fried mush” breakfast, which is a combination of corn meal, milk, and salt. When finished frying, it’s topped with butter and honey. Though they thought it was “simple and interesting,” the dish ended up ranking in the second-best tier.

The YouTuber even tried a box of donuts from Dunkin’ for their breakfast from Massachusetts. While doing so, he joked about the donut being something only an elderly person would eat. “You know who eats this and loves this? A 65-year-old man who does crossword puzzles for 16 hours outside of Dunkin’ Donuts,” he said.

YouTube: JoshuaWeissman A list of Weissman and the judges’ favorite breakfast dishes from all 50 states in America.

Most of the food they judged was top-tier and enjoyed by the three judges. However, some foods ranked lower than others like scrapple from Delaware and a “lackluster” toast with chokeberry jam from Wyoming.

At the end of trying 50 breakfast dishes, Weismann and the judges scored the dishes they placed in the “S” tier from 1-10. Ultimately, their favorite American breakfast was the grilled sticky from Pennsylvania.

