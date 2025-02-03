YouTube breaks silence on why Dr Disrespect was remonetized

YouTube has revealed why Dr Disrespect was remonetized on the platform after the streamer admitted to sending inappropriate DMs to a minor.

Seven months after confirming he was permanently banned on Twitch over messages he’d sent to an underage individual, Dr Disrespect was remonetized on YouTube.

On January 30, during a YouTube and Rumble broadcast, Dr Disrespect triumphantly announced that he’d once again be able to make money on the Google-owned platform.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we got our f**king YouTube monetization back!” he declared.

Article continues after ad

YouTube has since explained the situation after denying Doc’s application to be remonetized back in October, forcing him to reapply.

YouTube reveals why it reversed demonetizing Dr Disrespect

In a statement to PC Gamer, a YouTube spokesperson confirmed that Doc had been “previously suspended from the YouTube Partner Program for violations of our Creator Responsibility policies.”

According to YouTube, the site took a look at Dr Disrespect’s more recent activity before opting to reverse its decision.

Article continues after ad

“Creators who are suspended from this program can reapply for access, and after careful review of the channel’s recent activity, we’ve reinstated it,” they added, but warned, “If there are further violations, we’ll take appropriate action.”

Article continues after ad

In June 2024, YouTube demonetized Dr Disrespect, after former Twitch employees came forward about why Doc was permanently banned on the site in 2020.

YouTube/DrDisrespect/Rumble Dr Disrespect joined Rumble after being demonetized on YouTube.

According to the ex-Twitch staff, Doc had been using Twitch’s Whispers feature to send inappropriate DMs to an underage individual, which Beahm later admitted to in a since-deleted tweet.

Following the confession, Doc was demonetized on YouTube, and many of his closest friends in the streaming space distanced themselves from him.

In his return broadcast, the streamer accused Twitch of scheming to ban him by taking the messages he had sent out of context.

Article continues after ad

Beahm and Twitch settled a legal dispute over the ban in court, with the streamer saying “no wrongdoing was found,” and the Amazon-owned site paid out his whole contract.

Article continues after ad

Dr Disrespect “all in” on Rumble despite YouTube monetization

YouTube’s decision to demonetize Doc ended up pushing him to join rival video platform Rumble, where he leads its gaming division.

Despite being able to make money on YouTube once more, the streamer says his loyalty to Rumble hasn’t changed and he’s still “all in” on taking Rumble Gaming to the next level.

Article continues after ad

“This only makes me double down on the Rumble platform even more. They had our back since Day 1,” he said on X. “The gaming community is just getting started on Rumble and I’m glad to be a part of it in these early stages and for the long haul.”

While Doc’s first stream on Rumble drew big numbers, his viewership on the platform has since dwindled with his YouTube stats taking a “worrying” hit, too.

Article continues after ad

According to Stream Charts’ Product Manager Nazar Babenko, in January, Beahm recorded his lowest AV (average viewers) and PV (peak viewers) during his time on YouTube.

Article continues after ad

“Critically, since joining Rumble, his cumulative viewership between both platforms has fallen,” Babenko said.

We’ll have to see if being remonetized on YouTube ends up helping the streamer return to his past viewership or if his numbers continue to dip as 2025 rolls on.