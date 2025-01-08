YouTube bodybuilder Park Seung-hyun dies from health complications

Popular YouTuber Park Seung-hyun posted to social media just days before he unexpectedly died at the age of 34.

YouTuber Park Seung-hyun died on Sunday, January 5 after succumbing to health complications. The influencer, who boasted nearly 1M subscribers on the platform, was known for being a bodybuilder and advocate against steroids.

“On January 5, 2025, 15:51 my brother Seung Hyun went to heaven due to health reasons,” wrote Park’s brother on Instagram. “The parents’ feelings are not accepted, we don’t take advice. May you rest in peace with a heart of comfort.”

The 34-year-old had posted about his declining health in the years leading up to his death. Four days before he died, Park said he wasn’t “trying” to eat, adding that his “passions and goals are gone” and he felt “very lonely.”

Park Seung-hyun spoke openly about his health

He frequently posted about using prescription medications. In one post, the South Korean bodybuilder said he stopped all exercise after the strength of his heart was affected by a panic attack.

“Stopped all the exercise and drugs, and all the activities. Sounds like it’s going to be difficult. I’m sorry. Can’t keep a strong heart,” he posted in September 2023.

In the same month, he posted about having paralysis and not being able to trust anyone. “It keeps getting worse in my head. Severe paralysis, forming broken trust,” he wrote.

Park also underwent hernia surgery, which led the YouTuber to reveal he wished he “could never wake up.”

Though he previously admitted to using steroids, Park turned his addiction around by raising awareness about the dangers of using the performance-enhancing drug.

Following his death, nearly 8K fans poured their support into the comments of his death announcement. Some thanked the YouTuber for teaching them about bodybuilding, while others said he “worked hard” until his last day.