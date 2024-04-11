TechYouTube

YouTube begins testing old-school video layout design

Dylan Horetski
YouTube logo in cartoon designUnsplash: Alexander Shatov

YouTube has begun testing a new video layout for the website, and it features some design aspects from the platform’s beginnings.

Since shortly after its launch in 2005, YouTube has been the premier site for users to share and consume video content on the internet.

It’s gone through quite a few design changes over the last almost 20 years, and YouTube has been working on a new design that they’ve begun rolling out to a handful of users.

Screenshots of the updated website have made their way to social media, garnering quite the reaction from others.

“Twenty years of ‘in the description box down below’ on YouTube, gone! I don’t think I’ll get used to ‘smash that like button to the right of the video’ anytime soon,” said Brian Hamilton on Threads.

youtube new redesignThreads: @_brianhamilton

The redesign shows the user’s video description and channel information on the right side of the video, which is quite a big change from how it’s been over the last decade.

Plenty of users flocked to the comments on Brian’s post to share their thoughts, but others mentioned that this design isn’t new to the website. Back in 2006-2010, YouTube had the user’s information on the right side of the video.

I went to Wayback Machine to confirm this using one of Ray William Johnson’s original videos and confirmed that was true in 2009-2010.

YouTube clarified in a post about the redesign on Twitter/X that it is, in fact, an experimental feature that is available to limited accounts.

“Jumping in! it sounds like you’re seeing an experiment/test feature. diff teams at YouTube often test new ways to improve features & experiences,” they said.

About The Author

Dylan Horetski

Dylan is a Senior Writer for Dexerto with knowledge in keyboards, headsets, and live streaming hardware. Outside of tech, he knows the latest happenings around Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

keep reading
The band NewJeans posing for the camera
Music
K-Pop group NewJeans demands YouTube reveal YouTuber’s identity so they can sue
Alice Sjöberg
randy orton and ishowspeed at wrestlemania 40
Wrestling
IShowSpeed vows revenge on Randy Orton after getting RKO’d at WrestleMania 40
Michael Gwilliam
pokimane-reveals-why-youtube-makes-more-than-twitch
YouTube
Pokimane explains why YouTubers can make more than Twitch streamers
Virginia Glaze
Fallout TV show cast.
TV & Movies
Fallout show cast reveals watching Twitch and YouTube streams was “vital” before filming
Josh Taylor

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.