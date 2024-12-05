xQc slams IShowSpeed’s “trash” $100k Ronaldo & One Piece themed streaming setup

xQc put IShowSpeed’s new $100k Cristiano Ronaldo and One Piece-themed stream setup on blast, calling it “trash” and “atrocious.”

In early December, IShowSpeed started a broadcast on his YouTube channel to show off his newly built $100k stream setup inspired by footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and anime series One Piece.

It features various Ronaldo and soccer-focused designs and items on the walls, as well as a giant 3D-printed model of Luffy’s face, one of the main characters in One Piece.

Fans flooded his chat with support for the new room, but fellow internet star Felix ‘xQc‘ Lengynel didn’t think so highly of the high-dollar setup.

xQc reacts to IShowSpeed’s “atrocious” gaming setup

As soon as IShowSpeed walked into the new room, he rolled up the green screen mounted to the ceiling to properly reveal his new desk and the rest of the setup.

“This is trash,” xQc immediately said. “What the f**k are we even looking at? This is not it.”

Speed went on to show off a makeshift ‘broken brick’ style wall that features two shelves and the YouTuber’s logo above Cristiano Ronaldo’s football number.

“Chat, this is atrocious,” xQc added. “I’m sorry. I don’t want to be rude but this is just so bad. Like, the stuff on the shelves is so small and the shelves are so massive. It makes it look like it’s all alone. You can see the wires going through the bricks and sh*t.

“Cheap ass RGB off of TikTok, like, come on man.”

Speed further revealed the doghouse he had built for his dog, more One Piece memorabilia and artwork, and his new desk that is modeled after Luffy’s fist.

“I don’t think it’s W or L,” he said. “Major things. One, no windows so he’s going to regret it. Two, it’s a lot like an office… it’s not going to feel the same for streaming. Three, sleeping in the room you make content in or close to it… there’s like three big no-nos I try to get around,” Lengyel mocked.

This isn’t the first opinion xQc has had about a fellow streamer over the last few weeks, either. Back in November, he said Twitch should have “insta banned” Kai Cenat after Magician Max played a dangerous prank on the streaming star.