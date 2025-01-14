xQc accuses Ludwig of changing views for “clout” amid Minecraft streamer feud

Streaming star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has hit back at Ludwig ‘Ludwig’ Ahgren, claiming he changed views for “clout” after being called out for getting involved in drama.

On January 8, Minecraft YouTuber TommyInnit went viral after hitting out at Mizkif, labeling the Twitch streamer as the “worst person” he had met. The Brit also called the OTK co-founder “socially inept” as xQc stepped in.

The KICK co-founder said Tommy had a “cringe” overreaction to his interaction with Mizkif, prompting the pair of them to start beefing.

That has expanded to the wider Minecraft-verse, with Tommy and Dram beefing. Other content creators have reacted to it as well.

Ludwig compares xQc to “rich retired guy” with drama reactions

Ludwig was one of those to react to the drama and also took a swipe at xQc while doing so. The Mogul Mail host compared the former Overwatch star to a “rich retired guy” weighing in on the drama.

“xQc at this point, he kind of feels like the rich retired guy,” he said.

He kind of weighs in on every drama, he’s involved in very little drama. he’s just kind of weighing in, eating food like ‘they’re both f**king cringe dude’ and then goes back to doing what he does all day.”

xQc fires back at Ludwig

It didn’t take long for xQc to hit back, labeling his Mogul Mail series as “mogul pandering.”

“Ludwig would change his views even on the taste of water if there was enough clout to reach for it,” he said.

“If there were enough clout in a certain group and they say, ‘Guys, we don’t drink any more water,’ he’s gonna come out with a new video and say, ‘After further review, I think water, it’s just not for me’”.

The Twitch and KICK streamer claimed Ludwig was “mad” that xQc wasn’t involved in the specific Minecraft drama.

“Ludwig is mad that I’m not in the drama because he is so used to throwing me under the bus at every f**king chance he gets to get a little bit more clout off my f**king back,” he continued.

