WWE fan goes viral as Logan Paul’s “biggest hater” after ringside reaction to influencer

A WWE fan by the name of Amber Nicole has gone viral as Logan Paul’s “biggest hater” thanks to her ringside reaction to the influencer.

Ever since Logan Paul joined the WWE back in 2022, fans of the sport have been torn on whether or not they’re fans of the YouTuber.

Many have chosen to hate the influencer, while others, including top WWE talent, have agreed that he’s good at what he does. Paul even won his first title in pro-wrestling after becoming the US Champion.

Logan Paul made his long-awaited debut on Netflix’s Monday Night Raw on January 27 and one fan of the sport’s distaste for the influencer led to her being labeled his “biggest hater.”

WWE fan’s reaction to Logan Paul goes viral

On Monday, January 27, X user FadeAwayMedia posted a clip of the fan looking at the ring while holding her fingers into the shape of an “L” on her forehead.

At the same time, the crowd around here was booing ‘The Maverick’, making it clear that she was surrounded by many who weren’t a fan of the YouTuber-turned WWE champ.

In the post, FadeAwayMedia labeled her as “Logan Paul’s biggest hater,” and the tweet promptly went viral.

Many shared their thoughts about their reaction, while others quickly began asking for the internet to identify who the woman was.

They didn’t have to wait long, however, as on the next day – Amber Nicole revealed herself as the woman labeled Logan Paul’s biggest hater.

“It’s me. OMG. Love Yall,” she said in a reply. In a quote retweet, she added: “THANK YOU FOR ALL THE LOVE.”

While Logan hasn’t responded to the viral clip, he did share his thoughts about the crowd’s overall reaction to him during the event in a vlog on January 29.

“[The boos] will be the loudest sound in this arena tonight. The boos for Logan Paul. And that’s why I get paid and that is why I’m the best heel professional wrestling has seen,” he said.