MrBeast has helmed the biggest game show ever but will the infamous Beast Games get a second season? Here’s what we know.

YouTuber MrBeast is no stranger to setting up outrageous challenges for big cash prizes but he’s set to outdo anything he’s ever done before. The content creator has teamed up with Amazon Prime to deliver Beast Games, a reality game show that eclipses everything else in the genre.

Over 1,000 contestants will compete for an eyewatering $5 million in a show that cost over $100 million to create. It’s a massive endeavor that will take place over 10 episodes in its very first season.

Of course, with anything that MrBeast does, there’s a loyal cadre of fans who will want more of it. So, will there be a Beast Games Season 2?

Amazon If you missed your chance to be a contestant in the first Beast Games, you might be in luck.

Is Beast Games Season 2 going to happen?

While nothing has been outright confirmed by either Amazon or MrBeast himself, there is one major piece of evidence that points to a potential Beast Games Season 2. Although applications for Beast Games Season 1 have been closed for a while now, if you head to the form linked in the bio of the MrBeast Casting account on X, there’s an interesting hint.

“Don’t miss your chance to be part of the excitement and competition in the future,” the page reads. “Enter your email below to be notified when applications reopen for the next Beast Games!”

What this suggests is that there are expectations, possibly even plans for a Beast Games Season 2. Whether or not one gets greenlit will likely depend on how the first season performs.

Of course, in the lead-up to the release of the very first Beast Games, there have been controversies that might give Amazon pause. Reports of injuries on set and a lawsuit from contestants for “inhumane conditions” may derail any plans for future installments.