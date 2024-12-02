Why is Valkyrae wearing an eyepatch? YouTuber reveals health issue

Popular streamer Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter announced that she will have to wear an eyepatch in forthcoming streams due to a health issue.

On December 2, 2024, Valkyrae updated her viewers with a post in her X community, revealing that she’s suffering from a stye in her eye.

A stye is a painful, red bump that forms on the eyelid, similar to a pimple. It occurs when an oil gland becomes blocked and infected. This can happen for any number of reasons, including sharing cosmetics, or even rubbing your eye after touching your nose.

Warm compresses and antibiotic ointments are usually used to treat styes, but they often go away on their own over time. However, in Valkyrae’s situation, some extra precautions are needed.

Instagram: valkyrae Valkyrae made a surprising announcement for her upcoming streams on December 2, 2024.

Valkyrae reveals she’s wearing an eyepatch due to health issue

According to the streamer, she’ll have to wear an eyepatch over her affected eye for some time in order to treat the stye. Special eye relief compresses exist on the market to help protect infected eyes and provide pain relief for styes.

“I have an eye stye and will need to wear an eyepatch for a while lol,” she announced in a post on X.

Rae’s post has drawn both sympathy and humor from her viewers, with one joking that her “One Piece Arc” has finally arrived.

Yet another compared her to League of Legends character Caitlyn Kiramman, who boasts an eyepatch in Netflix’s Arcane Season 2.

Riot Games / Netflix

“You shouldn’t have told us right away and let us wonder for a couple days why the hell you’re wearing an eyepatch,” another joked.

At the time of writing, Valkyrae has yet to show off a picture of herself rocking the pirate look — but fans are anxious to see her when she decides to stream. Who knows… maybe she’ll decide to incorporate the eyepatch into a new cosplay to add to her growing repertoire of characters?