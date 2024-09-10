Why has YouTube blocked IronMouse’s popular VoD channel? VShojo & editors chime in

IronMouse’s VOD YouTube channel has been suspended after the VTuber refused to provide personal information to the platform. Here is everything you need to know.

The VTuber community has grown dramatically in the past few years, largely thanks to the likes of IronMouse, the VShojo-signed content creator generating major viewership since debuting in 2017. Currently, IronMouse is one of the most watched creators on Twitch and has also begun branching out further on YouTube.

However, IronMouse’s VOD YouTube channel has been deleted due to the platform demanding that she submit personal details.

IronMouse hit with multiple copyright violations on YouTube

During their September 8 Twitch stream, the VTuber revealed that their YouTube account was facing deletion but that they have no intention to “dispute” these copyright strikes as they “want to submit [their] personal information to whoever it is.”

“Apparently, my VOD channel got a copyright strike three times in a row so it’s going to get deleted.”

To make matters worse, YouTuber hit Ironmouse with these violations right in the middle of their Twitch Subathon event, something that fellow VTubers and colleagues took major issue with.

EzzyDesu, a VTuber who works as a freelancer on IronMouse’s YouTube VODs, has shared further details regarding the potential account shutdown on X.

The freelancer revealed that VShojo, the company that IronMouse is signed by, “got involved” and has spoken to YouTube directly.

However, they noted that “the only thing to be done is to dispute, which requires personal information, which Mouse understandably doesn’t want to share with a random 3rd party. Nor have the claimers replied to contact to retract them.”

EzzyDesu then added, “The request for personal information is just YouTube’s broken system, not some evil person trying to doxx her as people are claiming right now. So be mad at YouTube.”

IronMouse’s YouTube VOD channel deactivated

IronMouse’s YouTube VOD channel has now been deactivated but their general account can still be accessed.

However, there is still hope that the channel has not been lost for good. During their September 9 Twitch stream, Mouse revealed that they are actively working to get it reinstated and have a legal team working on the case.

Dexerto has reached out for comments regarding IronMouse’s YouTube VOD being suspended.

Furthermore, at the time of writing, YouTube is yet to speak out regarding the impending deletion of IronMouse’s YouTube account, however, we’ll be sure to keep you updated as the situation develops.