Who won MrBeast’s Beast Games? Season 1 winner of $10M revealed 

With only six players remaining in the final episode of Beast Games Season 1, who will take home the $10M grand prize?

MrBeast’s Beast Games took 1,000 contestants and turned them into top-tier strategists. With multiple challenges per episode, players were constantly at risk of being eliminated.

Though MrBeast offered self-elimination bribes along the way, only 85 players took him up on his offers, making room for other contestants to slowly progress towards the finale.

While the original prize of Beast Games was slated at $5M, MrBeast challenged the top six players in Episode 9 to flip a coin for the prize to be doubled. After one contestant successfully guessed the correct side the coin landed on, the jackpot increased to $10M.

Going into the finale, only six players remained. During the episode, which aired on Prime on Thursday, February 13, the contestants faced four challenges. Only two players were left standing when the final challenge approached.

Instagram: mrbeast Beast Games holds the record for having the largest grand prize for a game show.

Who won Beast Games Season 1?

During the final challenge in Beast Games Season 1, contestants Jeffrey Allen (831) and Twana Barnett (830) remained.

As the two stood in front of a rotating table, which held 10 briefcases, they had the opportunity to guess which briefcase held the check for $10M.

However, Barnett wasn’t even given the chance to pick a briefcase after Allen, on his first try, successfully guessed which briefcase held the $10M, making him the winner of Beast Games.

Instagram: legacy.831 Jeffrey Allen was the winner of Beast Games Season 1.

Before winning, though, Barnett had to shuffle the briefcases while Allen had his eyes closed. Allen, who studied his opponents closely during filming, strategically asked Barnett tricky questions to help him determine which briefcase held the grand prize.

After he grilled her for a few moments, Allen locked in his guess. Once it was revealed that he had won, his family, who he was playing for, ran on stage to congratulate him.

Leading up to his Beast Games win, Allen made it clear that if he won, he would use the money to help fund a cure for his son’s rare brain disease, Creatine Transporter Deficiency (CTD).

His 7-year-old son Lucas was diagnosed with CTD when he was two years old. The disease affects his speech, cognitive abilities, and motor function.

There is currently no cure for CTD. However, with the help of Allen, hopefully, one day, that will change.

To watch the full season of Beast Games, fans can tune into Prime. MrBeast also uploaded the first three episodes to YouTube.