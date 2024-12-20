Who is Tyler Conklin from Beast Games? MrBeast’s ‘right hand man’

The first two episodes of Beast Games are live, bringing MrBeast’s content to a new audience on Amazon Prime. One of the names involved has caused a bit of confusion though: Tyler Conklin.

Listed as one of the producers of the show, Tyler Conklin has been described as MrBeast’s right-hand man. He describes himself, however, as a creative director, and a director of Beast Games.

Crucially, he is not to be confused with another famous Tyler Conklin, who plays tight end for the New York Jets in the NFL.

His inclusion in the show’s credits left some confused, not realizing that it is a totally different person with the same name. Perhaps especially for those who haven’t followed MrBeast’s content on YouTube.

Tyler Conklin’s role in Beast Games

The Beast Games director posted on his Instagram, “Beast Games just dropped. Go watch on Prime Video rn!! First show directed,” with a checkmark emoji.

Since Kris Tyson’s exit from MrBeast’s camp, Conklin is now the longest-serving member of his team, first appearing in videos in 2016.

Other famous names known for their close ties to MrBeast also feature in the celebration post, including Karl Jacobs, Chandler Hollow, Nolan Hansen, and Tareq Salameh.

MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, hosted a watch party for the first two episodes on his Twitch stream, and encouraged other streamers to co-stream it on their channels too.

However, for future episodes, they will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Among other producers of the show are comedian and YouTuber Sean Klitzner, and Keith Geller, executive producer of other popular game shows like Fear Factor, Cannonball, and Floor is Lava.

Beast Games had a budget of $100 million, which was spent on such extravagances as an entire “Beast City”, based in Toronto, Canada.