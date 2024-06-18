Who is Miniminter? The Sidemen member’s career explained

Miniminter of The Sidemen launched his first YouTube channel in 2008 before becoming a part of the seven-man group. Here’s everything to know about him.

Simon “Miniminter” Minter, 31, is one of the seven members of the British YouTube streaming group, The Sidemen. He goes by the nickname “Miniminter” because he’s the youngest of three siblings and was shorter as a youth.

The streamer met his Sidemen counterpart, KSI, when they were about 12 years old, but they instantly disliked each other until their teachers forced them to be friends.

Fortunately, the two continued their friendship and went on to create The Sidemen in 2013 alongside Harry ‘W2S’ Lewis, Vikram ‘Vikkstar123’ Barn, Ethan ‘Behzinga’ Payne, Josh “Zerkaa” Bradley, and Tobi ‘TBJZL’ Brown.

Their group has boasted over 21M YouTube subscribers where they hosted Inside, a reality TV series where content creators competed in one house for over $1M.

Miniminter, however, has his own YouTube channel where he is an active content creator. Here’s everything to know about him.

Instagram: miniminter Miniminter and his childhood friend KSI.

Contents:

When did Miniminter start creating content?

Miniminter launched his first YouTube channel in 2008 but didn’t make his first post until 2012 after he stopped studying criminology at university.

During the first few years of creating content, he made FIFA videos and bits about real-life football. He also did Q&A clips and unboxings from fan gifts.

Before he was part of The Sidemen, Miniminter had his first online collaboration with KSI’s brother and YouTube streamer, Deji.

In 2013, he created his second YouTube channel where he posted GTA and Cards Against Humanity content.

By the time The Sidemen was established in October 2013, he was making comical collaborative content with his six friends.

He currently has over 10M YouTube subscribers where he posts silly content with his wife Talia Mar as well as collaboration videos with The Sidemen. He also streams on Twitch where he has 2M followers.

Miniminter and The Sidemen

Aside from their comical content, Miniminter and The Sidemen have competed in multiple charity soccer matches where they raised money for various charities like CALM, Teenage Cancer Trust, Rays of Sunshine, and M7Education.

In February 2024, Netflix released a documentary about The Sidemen entitled The Sidemen Story which gave fans “unprecedented access” to the popular YouTube group.

Instagram: miniminter The Sidemen have become one of the most well-known YouTube groups in the UK.

They have also launched XIX, which is their vodka brand. Not only that, but the group opened Sides, a restaurant that primarily serves fried chicken. And, they even have their own cereal brand, BEST.

Miniminter controversy

After Miniminter and The Sidemen competed in the 2024 Soccer Aid charity game in London, fans weren’t happy that he was only given 15 minutes of playing time at the end of the game.

One fan commented on X that he shouldn’t even show up for next year’s game after he was used as the main promoter of the match, yet barely played.

Miniminter has also gained attention for his comment about Tommy Fury’s daughter. During an episode on his ‘What’s Good with Miniminter and Randolph’ podcast, he said, “guy is an L, his kid’s called Bambi.” Tommy responded by telling him to never mention his daughter’s name again.

He also issued an apology after The Sidemen uploaded a video that included a racial slur said by KSI.

The incident took place in 2023, and Miniminter told fans that the “ignorance shown can’t be ignored,” adding that he was “genuinely” sorry.

Though Miniminter has his own social media following apart from The Sidemen, his online presence is amplified by Sidemen content.

They even have their own platform, Side+, where fans can enter to win contests and view exclusive content.