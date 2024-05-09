Who is KarveTV? YouTuber goes viral helping streamers with zero views

YouTuber KarveTV has gone viral multiple times by spreading kindness and helping streamers with zero view counts gain more subscribers and viewers.

Everyone who streams likely wants to draw in an audience with their personality or tips and tricks they have to offer their followers or subscribers.

However, sometimes it’s difficult to maintain and grow viewers — that’s where YouTuber KarveTV comes into play.

The YouTuber, who joined the platform in 2020 and now has 130K subscribers, considers kindness to be “free,” and abides by that rule of thumb when streaming.

While he shares on YouTube, KarveTV also has 1M followers on TikTok. His videos, which have gained millions of views, are of him giving hopeful influencers a shoutout to boost their viewership.

In one of his YouTube clips, KarveTV said he saw a Twitch streamer feeling down from having no one watching their videos, so he decided to chat them up while live by asking to see more of their artwork.

“Oh my God, there’s somebody actually messaging me? What the hell,” the streamer happily expressed after KarveTV prompted a conversation.

The YouTuber then went the extra mile and asked if his subscribers could change the life of the artist, as he said he was struggling financially.

KarveTV also donated $100 to another hopeful streamer on Twitch who had zero views during their live. The streamer was elated, not only to have been given the money but also the opportunity to cheer KarveTV up after he told them he was having a bad day.

And when a wholesome YouTuber was struggling with their follower count for several years, KarveTV posted a TikTok that helped the man gain over 1M subscribers.

While kindness is something everyone can help spread, KarveTV proves that it is always key, as both he and those he helps online gain happiness out of being part of the movement.