Who is IShowSpeed’s girlfriend? Everything we know about Vanessa Anne Williams

YouTube star IShowSpeed finally debuted his girlfriend during a broadcast with Kai Cenat on December 29. Here’s everything we know about his Instagram-famous boo.

IShowSpeed is one of the top streamers on the net — but despite sharing so much of his everyday life with fans, he’s been rather secretive about his romantic partners.

In fact, he only broke his silence about his love life in October 2024 after photos of himself and his girlfriend surfaced online… but it wasn’t long before he officially showed her off to the world.

On December 29, IShowSpeed joined Kai Cenat for their viral Fortnite marathon, where the two broadcasters tried their best to battle stream snipers and get the W.

During the stream, he debuted his current girlfriend, Vanessa, calling her by name to his fans, who were quick to find her on social media.

Who is Vanessa Anne Williams? IShowSpeed shows off new girlfriend

Vanessa Anne Williams is a 20-year-old actress who starred in shows like Dynasty (2017) and films such as The House with a Clock in its Walls (2018) as a child.

She boasts nearly 1 million followers on Instagram, where she occasionally posts photos of her latest outfits and travels.

Williams also has a YouTube channel, where she’s garnered over 22,000 subscribers. Compared to her Instagram profile, she’s far less active on the platform, with her last video being a vlog that she uploaded in 2023.

While Speed has only recently come out and confirmed his relationship with Williams, she has hinted at their romance in the past, specifically during a December 25 video where she said “her man” was her favorite YouTuber.

This came at a time when rumors were already swirling that Speed and Williams were together, sparking even more speculation after photos of the couple made their way online.

This is Speed’s latest public relationship after his falling out with Amy Flamy in summer 2024. Flamy is a Korean TikToker who had a short-lived fling with the YouTuber “for content” that she said was “confusing” for both parties involved.

Speed is just the latest high-profile broadcaster to debut his relationship after Kai Cenat showed off his new girlfriend earlier in December.