Who is Fishing with “Oh Dad!” on YouTube? Fisherman’s sub count skyrockets after TikToker saves channel

YouTuber Fishing with “Oh Dad!” was left shocked after TikToker Kindpenguins posted a video promoting his channel that has gotten the man over a million subscribers.

On Thursday, November 21, a TikTok account named ‘PudgyKindness’ posted a clip showing the Oh Dad’s fishing videos and other activities related to the sport.

The caption read: “So I was scrolling through YouTube videos with no views, and found this old man who was making videos to no viewers. He loves to go fishing and showing off his gear. He enjoys life to its fullest.”

It then pivoted to a video of Oh Dad – whose real name is Bill – revealing that he almost died after falling off the roof of his house and breaking both of his wrists, seven ribs, and a vertebrae. He has since recovered and resumed making videos.

“Can we change his life?” they asked. The video quickly went viral, amassing over 65M views on TikTok and 64,000 comments.

According to ViewStats, Fishing with “Oh Dad!” had just 1,320 subscribers on November 20 before the TikTok video was posted, and his account began to immediately grow in subscribers.

Bill uploaded a video celebrating the massive growth the day after PudgyKindness posted their video, after he surpassed 200,000 subscribers.

“An overnight miracle,” he said. “It’s gone basically nowhere [over the years] and I thought about ending it… but everything’s changed.”

At the time of writing, Bill’s channel has amassed over 1.32M subscribers and crossed 2.6M views on all of its videos.

He hasn’t posted a video since then, but fans are eagerly awaiting more content from the fishing YouTuber.

Another YouTuber to see impressive growth on the site is footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined the platform back in August after years of fans asking him to make video content.

He flew past 18M subs within the first 24 hours and is currently sitting at just under 70M subs following a massive video with MrBeast.