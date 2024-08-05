WhistlinDiesel tests Cybertruck durability with C4 explosives, Jake Paul’s fist & more

YouTuber Cody ‘WhistlinDiesel’ Detwiler put the Tesla Cybertruck through a durability test in his August 2 video, using various items, such as C4 explosives and Jake Paul’s fist.

With nearly 8M subscribers, WhistlinDiesel has skyrocketed in popularity with his off-the-wall videos, which feature him doing wild and crazy things with various trucks and cars.

He’s been teasing a durability test with a Tesla Cybertruck for weeks, building up hype for the video’s eventual release. With fans eager to see how Detwiler put the EV to the test, the video was finally uploaded on August 2, 2024.

To make things more interesting, Detwiler and his crew did the same tests with a regular Ford F-150 pickup truck to compare the two. The test began relatively simple, with the YouTuber just driving them over a hill made of logs.

Both trucks were driven over a series of pipes for the second test, and it went downhill after the F-150 got stuck at the top. WhistlinDiesel’s team used the Cybertruck to pull it back down the ramp but managed to rip off the entire rear bumper and hitch in the process.

The damage left the YouTuber shocked, and he uploaded a video of the incident to his TikTok channel, which has received over 12M views in the days since.

The durability test continued, and after a few more tests, the team decided to strap C4 explosives to both trucks.

Tesla built the Cybertruck out of steel, while Ford made the F-150 from aluminum. Steel is much stronger, so the EV drove away from the test with only a few dents. The Ford, however, had holes blown through the tailgate and one of the doors.

After the explosives, they recruited almost a dozen people to help beat on the outside of the truck – including Jake Paul, Mike Majlak, and more.

“This glass will be the only thing between me and pro boxer Jake Paul,” said WhistlinDiesel.

(Topic starts at 17:14)

Overall, the Cybertruck durability test video is one of WhistlinDiesel’s most popular videos yet. As of writing, it has been viewed over 10 million times.

Clearly, his fans want to see more of him beating on the Tesla Cybertruck, and Detwiler said that he’ll film a follow-up video – but Tesla will have to fix the EV first.

“If Tesla is able to fix the truck, we will move on to episode 2,” he said.

This is far from the first viral video WD has had, though. In August 2023, a video ended in disaster after his Ferrari burned to the ground – prompting him to address rumors that it was staged.