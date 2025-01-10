WhistlinDiesel shuts down “liability” claims after flying to LA to help with fires

YouTuber WhistlinDiesel traveled to LA to help out residents and firefighters battling the ongoing wildfires and shut down critics who labeled him a “liability.”

The Los Angeles wildfires have caused widespread destruction with thousands forced to evacuate their homes as of January 10.

Creators have documented the carnage caused by the infernos, describing the scenes as “apocalyptic” with burnt cars parked among land that’s now entirely rubble.

Amid the chaos, YouTube star WhistlinDiesel flew to LA to help those in need, but his good intentions weren’t met with enthusiasm by everyone as shown by posts on his Instagram page.

Article continues after ad

WhistlinDiesel helps aid LA residents affected by wildfires

In images posted to his Instagram account, WhistlinDiesel shared pictures of the LA carnage along with a truck he acquired from 405 Motoring to help out.

The YouTuber also shared remarks from one user who hoped he and his crew would be “thrown in jail for interfering.”

Instagram/whistlindiesel

“You are nothing but a liability,” the user blasted. “And you aren’t going to be any help.”

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, WhistlinDiesel was accused of trying to profit off others’ misfortune, but the creator was quick to shut down these claims.

Article continues after ad

“If I’m just gonna be in the way, why da fuq is the fire department taking pix with me after I donated 20 cases of water?” he rhetorically asked, showcasing the photo in question.

Instagram/whistlindiesel

A few hours later, Diesel updated his viewers that he would be looking for active areas to assist with evacuations, but as of writing, he hasn’t shared any new details in the 16 hours since his last post on the platform.

Article continues after ad

WhistlinDiesel isn’t the only creator to have helped out with the LA fires. Notably, Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime donated $60k of product to firefighters to help keep them hydrated as they extinguished the blazes.