Where was Beast Games filmed? MrBeast’s Prime Video show took over US & Canada

YouTube sensation MrBeast has his very own TV show, Beast Games, coming soon to Prime Video, but where was the record-breaking reality series filmed? Here’s what we know about the two main locations used throughout production.

Beast Games is shaping up to be the biggest game show competition ever. With 2,000 contestants and a whopping $5 million prize up for grabs, merely just filming the series shattered a number of Guinness World Records.

With such a large-scale production, however, reports have indicated not everything went swimmingly. Some crew members were hospitalized while a lawsuit filed against the YouTuber alleged the filming conditions on set were “inhumane.” MrBeast has since sought to shut down such claims.

Article continues after ad

Given the scope of it all, where exactly did these contestants go? Which locations did MrBeast use to film his troubled Prime Video series? Here’s what we know about the filming process.

Beast Games filming split across two key locations

Filming for the Beast Games series took place across two separate shoots, the first being in Nevada’s Allegiant Stadium, with the second in a custom-built set in Toronto, Canada.

Article continues after ad

For the first leg of the show, it’s been reported 2,000 contestants were brought along to Allegiant Stadium where they first had to qualify for the main portion of Beast Games. MrBeast and his team booked out the massive 65,000-seat venue for four consecutive days spanning July 18 to July 21, 2024.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: BeastGamesOnPrime Beast Games took over Allegiant stadium for four days of filming.

The second filming location is a little bit different. Using a plot of land at an abandoned Downsview airport in Toronto, Canada, MrBeast effectively built a small town from the ground up just for the competition.

While the series itself reportedly had a $100 million budget, $14 million of that went to designing and building “a city” for the show. Fit with multiple buildings, houses, parks, even a basketball court, contestants remained on set for the entire duration. The makeshift town was surrounded by a large red wall, not to mention a moat, that prevented any escape attempts.

Article continues after ad

Exact filming dates in this location are unclear, though CBC News reports the set was made a no-fly zone from August 21 to September 6, 2024, indicating at least 16 consecutive days of filming.

Article continues after ad

X: MrBeast A $14M filming location was built from the ground up just for Beast Games.

For now, that’s the full rundown on where Beast Games was filmed. Though knowing MrBeast, there’s every chance we get some surprises along the way too in off-the-grid locations. Rest assured, we’ll update you here with any further details as they emerge.